German finance minister Klingbeil on use of Russian assets: Putin will pay for his war

There are effective ways to use frozen Russian assets to make Russian dictator Vladimir Putin pay for his war.

According to Censor.NET, citing Tagesschau, German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil said this during a meeting in Luxembourg.

Klingbeil expressed confidence that frozen Russian assets could soon be used more broadly.

"It is important that everything is legally secure," he said in Luxembourg ahead of a meeting of European finance ministers.

He noted that some progress had already been made on the issue.

At the same time, certain aspects still require clarification, and comments, particularly from Belgium, should be taken seriously. However, there are ways to use Russian funds more effectively.

Klingbeil said he is "confident that, in the end, we will make Putin pay for his war."

