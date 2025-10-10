198 combat engagements reported on front line – General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

Since the beginning of the day, as of 10:00 p.m., a total of 198 combat engagements have taken place along the front line.

This information was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian forces launched one missile strike involving 32 missiles and carried out 34 airstrikes, dropping 71 guided bombs. In addition, the enemy deployed 2,016 kamikaze drones and conducted 3,062 shelling attacks targeting Ukrainian positions and settlements.

Hostilities in the north

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, there were 12 combat clashes. The enemy carried out 101 artillery attacks, including two using multiple launch rocket systems.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

Today, the enemy launched 24 attacks in the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, targeting the areas of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Zapadne, Kamianka, Dovhenke, and advancing toward Kutkivka, Dvorichanske, Odradne, Boholivka, and Kolodiazne.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian forces attempted 11 assaults near Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane, Petropavlivka, Bohuslavka, and toward Kurylivka. Three battles are still ongoing at this time.

Hostilities in Donbas region

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 14 assault actions near the settlements of Novyi Myr, Kopanky, Drobysheve, Shandryholove, Karpivka, Ridkodub, Derylove, Serednie, and Torske, as well as toward Olhivka. Eight more clashes are still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy attacked seven times near Dronivka, Yampil, and Hryhorivka.

Since the beginning of the day in the Kramatorsk direction, Russian units carried out one attack toward Virolubivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, there were 16 combat engagements today. The enemy tried to storm Ukrainian positions near Pleshchiivka, Predtechyne, Toretsk, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, Poltavka, and toward Berestok.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy launched 51 attacks since the start of the day near Shakhove, Volodymyrivka, Zatyshok, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Myroliubivka, Novoekonomichne, Myrnohrad, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Novoukrainka, Udachne, Molodetske, Orikhove, Filiia, and toward Novopavlivka. Ukrainian defenders are holding back the assault and have already stopped 47 enemy attacks, with fighting still ongoing in four locations. According to preliminary data, 198 Russian troops were neutralized, including 140 killed in action. Ukrainian forces also destroyed one artillery system, eight vehicles, and 61 UAVs, and hit six armored fighting vehicles, one artillery system, and 12 enemy personnel shelters.

Hostilities in the South

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 21 enemy attacks near the settlements of Andriivka-Klevtsove, Oleksandrohrad, Sichneve, Verbove, Novovasylivske, Tolstyi, Sosnivka, Novohryhorivka, Malynivka, and Poltavka. Five more clashes are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions but launched airstrikes on the areas of Zaporizhzhia and Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, Russian forces attempted seven assaults on Ukrainian positions near Kamianske, Stepove, and Plavni.

In the Prydniprovske direction, enemy units carried out five unsuccessful attempts to storm Ukrainian positions.

