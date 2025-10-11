US convicts former Air Force officer for passing secrets about war in Ukraine

Former US Air Force employee David Slater received nearly six years in prison for passing secret information about the Russian-Ukrainian war through a dating website.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by ABC News.

It is noted that the former military officer passed on secret information about the Russian-Ukrainian war to an unknown person from a dating website, who introduced herself as a woman from Ukraine.

Slater, who was 64 when he pleaded guilty in July to conspiracy to disclose national defense information, was also fined $25,000 and ordered to undergo a year of supervision after his release from prison.

In exchange for pleading guilty, the other two charges were dropped.

As noted, Slater had access to classified information in his work at US Strategic Command at Offutt Air Force Base after retiring from the army with the rank of lieutenant colonel in 2020.

Prosecutors said that as part of his work, which he performed from August 2021 to April 2022, Slater attended briefings on the Russian-Ukrainian war that were classified as secret.