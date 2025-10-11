Ruscists hit Kherson with artillery: two men in serious condition

Russian troops continue to shell Kherson. Two people were injured in artillery strikes in the Korabelnyi district.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Kherson RMA.

As noted, the men, aged 53 and 60, suffered explosive and traumatic brain injuries, concussions, shrapnel wounds to the shoulder, and hip fractures.

"The emergency team transported the victims to the hospital. They are in serious condition, and doctors are doing everything possible to save them," the statement said.

