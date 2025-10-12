Heating season should start as late as possible; it is impossible to get through winter on generators, - Filatov

Due to the difficult situation in the energy sector, the heating season should start as late as possible, but simultaneously throughout Ukraine.

Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov wrote about this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Unfortunately, many people still do not have a clear understanding of how the power system works. Some people think that the water in the tap cannot disappear, because it is still flowing in the Dnipro River! But I never tire of reminding you that water supply to homes is possible ONLY if there is electricity. Because, among other things, power is needed for the booster pumping stations that "pump" it to the apartments and other equipment. So a power outage is equal to a water cut-off.

But when there is no more water, there is no more heat. Because it is water that is the heat carrier. And when there is no electricity to "push" the water into the radiators, the heating systems do not work either!" he writes.

Filatov reminds us that the system is connected to gas in a similar way. So if the gas infrastructure is damaged - especially compressor stations - everything else cannot work either.

"This is the time for an elementary conclusion: the system is interconnected and cannot be considered as separate units... But not for idiots who, in the fourth year of the war, hope that somewhere out there "everything will be resolved by itself"... Even the most powerful generators are not able to fully support the system. Especially when it comes to the so-called "high side"," he continues.

According to Filatov, generators can only provide support for a few hours. In addition, devices of this capacity require tens of tonnes of fuel.

"Therefore, I repeat (for the umpteenth time): it is IMPOSSIBLE to survive the whole winter on generators alone," he said and called on the authorities and the public to refrain from mutual accusations and finger-pointing.

"I am addressing my colleagues, the heads of territorial communities. Regardless of the size of the community or its location, everyone and everywhere faces essentially the same problems. Therefore, you should not succumb to your own ambitions and seek recognition from your fellow countrymen by starting the heating season early...Understanding the depth of the current situation (so as not to use the terrible word "catastrophic"), we need to unite. We need to hold consultations with the Government, Naftogaz, Ukrenergo and all agencies involved in the process, including private energy suppliers.

This is a difficult decision, but it is quite reasonable. The heating season should start as late as possible. And it should start simultaneously and centrally across the country. It will not work to pull the blanket over ourselves all the time. Ostentatious "care" for warm radiators in your cities in advance will only make things worse in the end," the head of Dnipro sums up.

