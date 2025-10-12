Russia has changed its tactics for attacking Ukraine’s energy facilities: it is now striking specific targets, region by region - Ministry of Energy

Instead of simultaneously shelling large energy facilities, Russia is now targeting regions.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to RBC-Ukraine, this was stated by First Deputy Energy Minister Artem Nekrasov during a telethon.

Thus, it is noted that Russia has changed the tactics of attacks on energy facilities.

"If 2-3 years ago they chose large power transmission facilities and attacked them almost simultaneously, now they work from region to region," Nekrasov said.

Massive shelling on 10 October 2025

On the night of Friday, 10 October 2025, Russia carried out a massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine, in particular on Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Poltava, and Cherkasy.

At least 12 people were injured in the capital, 8 of whom were hospitalised.

A seven-year-old boy was killed in a shelling of a residential building in Zaporizhzhia.

Explosions were reported in Dnipro, Kamianske, and Kryvyi Rih. A 66-year-old man was injured in the Synelnykove district and hospitalised.

In Kaniv, a multi-storey building was damaged by a rocket attack. One person was injured.

In the Poltava region, an energy infrastructure facility in the Kremenchuk district was damaged by falling debris and direct hits.

This attack is part of the ongoing escalation of Russian shelling of Ukrainian cities, targeting energy infrastructure and civilian facilities.

It is known that Russia used 497 UAVs and missiles in the attack. Air defence forces neutralised 420 targets.