Zelenskyy: We are working with partners to ensure that there is enough support, in particular, for air defense systems and missiles to them

Ukraine is working with partner countries to ensure it has sufficient air defense systems and missiles for them.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an evening video address, according to Censor.NET.

"There have already been several important international talks today, and energy is one of the key issues. We are working closely with our partners to ensure sufficient support. There will be more talks in the coming days. This concerns the equipment we are stockpiling for the winter and are currently using in communities where it is needed. It also concerns the necessary funding. And, of course, air defense," said the head of state.

The president noted that only air defense systems, when sufficient, guarantee protection.

"We are working to ensure that there are missiles for the systems," Zelenskyy added.

Separately, the head of state spoke about the elimination of the consequences of Russian strikes on the energy sector.

"First of all, I want to thank all our people who are working around the clock to restore electricity after all these Russian strikes. Much has been done in Kyiv, the Kyiv region, and the eastern regions. Russian shelling has significantly complicated restoration efforts in the Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Sumy regions. The Russians struck Odesa last night. It was a targeted strike on critical infrastructure. We managed to shoot down a significant number of drones. But, unfortunately, not all of them. There were damage to energy facilities in Odesa," said the head of state.

He added that everything is being done to repair and restore power supply.

"I am expecting a report on this after 8 p.m.," Zelenskyy said.