Russia will have to pay for refusing to negotiate - Macron

Russia will have to pay for refusing to engage in peace talks to end the war in Ukraine.

This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron following talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET.

"While the agreement reached in Gaza gives hope for peace in the Middle East, it is also necessary to end the war in Ukraine. If Russia continues its military stubbornness and refuses to sit down at the negotiating table, it will have to pay for it," stressed the head of France.

In his statement, Macron also condemned Russia's massive strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, which he said were aimed at the civilian population ahead of winter.

"We are exploring with our partners the possibilities for providing the assistance needed to restore and ensure basic services. France stands more than ever alongside Ukraine and is mobilizing within the Coalition of the Willing," the French leader added.

We would like to remind you that on October 12, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with the President of France Emmanuel Macron.

