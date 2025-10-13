Russian citizen Trukhanov said that he would be stripped of his Ukrainian passport. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov said that on 13 October, a commission under the President of Ukraine will consider the issue of possible revocation of his Ukrainian citizenship.

According to Censor.NET, Trukhanov called it "another provocation that has been going on since 2014". According to him, the relevant authorities have repeatedly checked whether he has Russian citizenship and given an answer on this issue.

Immediately after the Odesa mayor's video address, public figure and volunteer Serhii Sternenko, who has repeatedly accused the official of corruption and ties to Russia, published documents confirming Trukhanov's Russian citizenship.

"I am re-publishing the evidence of Hennadii Trukhanov's Russian citizenship. From his own handwritten application for a passport to the decisions of Russian courts and documents of the Russian Interior Ministry. He can also be exchanged as a Russian citizen," Sternenko wrote on social media.







Earlier we wrote that the High Anti-Corruption Court allowed the trial in absentia of Odesa businessman Volodymyr Halanternyk, who is accused of land fraud together with Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov.

