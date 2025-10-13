Russia lost more than 281,000 soldiers in just the first eight months of 2025, according to a document that, according to Ukrainian intelligence, contains leaked Russian official data.

As Politico writes, these catastrophic losses are the price Russia is paying for its tiny gains on the front lines, Censor.NET reports.

It states that 86,744 soldiers were killed, 33,966 went missing, 158,529 were wounded, and another 2,311 were taken prisoner.

Even Russian sources acknowledge the scale of the tragedy. The Mediazona project, in collaboration with the BBC, has already confirmed more than 134,000 names of those killed, acknowledging that the real figures are much higher.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Despite thousands of casualties, Russia has made virtually no progress on the front lines. According to analysts at Frontelligence Insight, the document appears to be authentic and consistent with their assessments.

"The figures closely align with those in the document," the group noted, emphasising that Russia's losses are evidence of the Kremlin's ruthless warfare.

Ukrainian military intelligence points to a striking ratio: for every fatality, there are only 1.3 wounded. By comparison, in most modern wars, this ratio is 1 to 3, which indicates a lack of medical evacuation and complete disregard for the lives of soldiers.

Watch more: Occupier lies in black bag on a vacant lot among rubbish and weeds: "And this bag has been lying there for week. Nobody needs poor guy, f#ck". VIDEO