OP has closed option to view names of people who put likes under Zelenskyy’s posts

OP hid the ability to see who likes their posts

The Facebook pages of the Office of the President and Volodymyr Zelenskyy have removed the option to view the names of people who liked posts.

This was noted by blogger Viktoria Maksymenko, according to Censor.NET.

She associates this with recent reports that the Office of the President purchased thousands of likes from inactive Vietnamese profiles.

