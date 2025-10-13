2 567 36
OP has closed option to view names of people who put likes under Zelenskyy’s posts
The Facebook pages of the Office of the President and Volodymyr Zelenskyy have removed the option to view the names of people who liked posts.
This was noted by blogger Viktoria Maksymenko, according to Censor.NET.
She associates this with recent reports that the Office of the President purchased thousands of likes from inactive Vietnamese profiles.
