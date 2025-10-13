ENG
SSU and SOF drones attacked oil terminal and substations in occupied Crimea, - sources. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Soldiers of the SSU 's Special Operations Centre "A" and the Special Operations Forces of AFU attacked a number of Russian invaders' facilities in the temporarily occupied Crimea at night.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to sources.

What was attacked?

The UAVs hit at least five tanks of the Feodosia Sea Oil Terminal. A large-scale fire broke out there.

The 220 kV "Kafa" substation (Feodosia), which is part of the Russian Federation-occupied Crimea energy bridge, was hit. The attack damaged power transformers, a closed switchgear, a control room, and a room with protective automation. Power surges began.

A series of explosions occurred at the 330 kV "Simferopol" substation.

Drone attack on occupied Crimea on 13 October. What was hit?
Crimea (2262) energy (634)
