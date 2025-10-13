EU will allocate more than €18 million to support Ukraine, - Kallas

The EU will allocate €6 million for the rehabilitation of deported children, €10 million for the launch of a special tribunal, and €2 million for drones for Ukraine. Additional aid is being prepared for the winter.

According to Censor.NET, citing "We-Ukraine", this was announced by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, during a press conference.

"We have already mobilized €800 million to support Ukraine this winter. We are working on an additional €100 million for generators, shelters, equipment, and supplies. As we discussed with Minister Sybiha, Russia has destroyed any hopes for peace, so we plan to act for the long term. The European Union will allocate €2 million for drones for Ukraine," Kallas stressed.

She added that the EU plans to expand the mandate of the EU civilian mission in Ukraine to include cyber defence and support for veterans.

