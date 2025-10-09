We need to send clear signal to Russia: you miscalculated - Kallas

EU High Representative Kaia Kallas believes that Ukraine can deoccupy more territory with the support of partners.

She stated this in an interview with Zeit, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, she recalled Donald Trump's recent statement that Ukraine has a chance to regain control over its territory within internationally recognized borders.

"The Ukrainians have the will to do this. If we continue to support Ukraine, it will be able to liberate even more territories and push Russia even further back. But, of course, it will not be able to do this alone. That is why it is so important that we continue to increase our support. The stronger Ukraine is militarily, the stronger it will be at the negotiating table," Kallas explained.

The EU High Representative drew attention to the fact that Russian troops have occupied about one percent of Ukraine's territory over the past thousand days.

"They suffered very heavy losses in this process. Of course, the Russian leadership does not care at all about its own people.

Russia is very good at waging a war of attrition. Putin is betting on this "ability". He believes that he has greater resilience than the Europeans, but he is mistaken. Wars also end when one of the warring parties runs out of resources to continue the war. And today we see that the Russian economy is not doing very well. The state has almost exhausted its monetary reserves. 40 percent of the budget goes to military needs. Since Russia is under sanctions, it cannot really borrow money abroad, and China does not want to openly help them with money. They will soon have problems. We must send a clear signal: you have miscalculated! Time is simply not on your side," Kallas concluded.

