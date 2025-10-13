Time was on Russia’s side for certain period, but now it is on Ukraine’s side, - Kallas

EU High Representative Kaja Kallas believes that Russia's war economy is already weak and will become even weaker.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"Inflation is over 20%, cash reserves are shrinking, and growth is approaching zero. So, we can assume that time was on Russia's side for a certain period, but now it is on Ukraine's side. The Ukrainian counteroffensive is becoming visible, and the offensive operations planned for the summer and autumn have failed. Now Russia wants to get even by attacking civilian infrastructure and energy facilities," she said during a briefing in Kyiv.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel