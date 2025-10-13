64% of Ukrainians abroad want to return home, but 36% do not believe this will actually happen, - study. INFOGRAPHICS

The proportion of Ukrainians who declare their desire to return from EU countries rose to 64% in 2025.

This is evidenced by the results of the second stage of research by Gradus Research, Censor.NET reports with reference to NV.

This is more than last year (55%), but still below the level of 2023, when it was 75%.

Researchers note that the current increase in the indicator reflects emotional desire rather than actual readiness to return. Many Ukrainians want to go home, but do not see sufficient conditions for this due to economic, security, and social factors.

"It is becoming increasingly difficult for Ukrainians to choose between their emotional desire to return and the objective factors that hold them back. People want to go home, but they do not always see the right conditions for this," Gradus Research notes.

The company emphasized that despite fatigue, adaptation, and life away from home, most Ukrainians continue to maintain ties with their homeland and follow events in Ukraine.

