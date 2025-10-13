In summer, Russians told United States and others that they would occupy Donbas by October, but now our troops are moving forward, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that this is not the first time that the Russian military has failed to carry out Putin's order to occupy Donbas.

The head of state made this statement during the 71st annual session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, according to Censor.NET.

"Our people have held back another wave of Russian attacks in the Sumy and Donetsk regions. This proves once again that Russia cannot achieve its goals when our unity generates sufficient support. This is not the first time that Russia has failed to carry out Putin's order to capture Donbas," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, the Russians "are constantly pursuing this senseless goal."

In the summer, they told the US and other countries that they would do it in a few months—by October or November. Instead, our troops are now advancing. Our results have been made possible by the fact that we no longer have such a large shortage of standard weapons as before. Some things are still lacking, but we are working hard to develop our industry so that it can supply more," the head of state added.

The president emphasized that Ukraine is constantly increasing its production of its own weapons.

Over 40% of the weapons on the front lines are now manufactured in Ukraine. But every package of military support from your countries is still important. And I ask you to continue supporting us so that we can continue to force the Russians to defend themselves. The worse things get for Russia on the front lines, the greater the internal pressure on Putin will be, forcing him into serious negotiations," he concluded.