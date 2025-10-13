After achieving peace in Gaza, Trump plans to focus on ending war in Ukraine

After the end of the war between Israel and Hamas, US President Donald Trump urged his team to focus on the war in Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Fox News.

Thus, he said that it is necessary to "sort things out with Russia".

"We have to finish this case. If you don't mind, Steve (Witkoff - Ed.), let's focus on Russia first, okay?" - the US leader said during a speech at the Knesset.

As a reminder, on 13 October, Donald Trump declared that the war in Gaza was over.

