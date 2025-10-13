Cabinet of Ministers has not changed start date of heating season, it will begin as planned – Ministry of Energy

False information about the start date of the heating season is actively circulating online. The government’s resolution on imposing special obligations (PSO) on the gas market, which mentions November 1, 2025, has nothing to do with the actual start of heating in residential buildings.

According to Censor.NET, this was emphasised by the press centre of the Ministry of Energy.

The PSO terms provide for the extension of fixed natural gas prices for households from October 31, 2025, through March 31, 2026 (a period technically referred to as the "heating period.")

"This is purely technical terminology used to correctly define the supply period for natural gas," the ministry assured.

The Ministry also reminded that to ensure stability and consumer protection, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine made an important decision to extend the PSO mechanism until 31 March 2026.

"This means that fixed gas prices to support the population and electricity producers will remain in place.

The heating season in Ukraine will start as planned. The government has adopted all the necessary resolutions to ensure this," the statement said.

The Ministry of Energy also reminds that the decision on the start and end of the heating season is made by local governments independently. Heat is supplied based on the average daily temperature of the region, if it stays below +8 C degrees for more than 3 days.

Earlier, it was reported that the Cabinet of Ministers had shortened the heating season, which was supposed to start on 1 November.

