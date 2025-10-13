Ukrainian Armed Forces strikes on occupied Crimea: fire continues at oil depot in Feodosia. PHOTO

A local oil depot in temporarily occupied Feodosia is on fire after a repeated attack by Ukrainian drones on the night of 13 October.

This is reported by local residents, ASTRA writes, Censor.NET reports.

The fire at the oil depot in Feodosia, where 10 fuel tanks were damaged after the attack, is now visible from the Tavrida highway.

Watch more: Unique special operation: Lasar’s Group naval drones disable three Russian radar systems in Crimea. VIDEO

On the night of 13 October, drones of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Armed Forces of Ukraine again attacked the oil depot of the Sea Oil Terminal JSC in Feodosia in annexed Crimea.

Eleven tanks were damaged, including 8 with diesel fuel (5 and 10 thousand cubic metres) and two tanks with petrol. One more was empty.

The oil depot in Feodosia is considered to be the largest in occupied Crimea, with a capacity to store up to 250,000 tonnes of fuel supplied to the Russian navy and ground forces.

The facility was already attacked in October 2024, after which the occupation authorities introduced a state of man-made emergency.