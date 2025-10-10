Unique special operation: Lasar’s Group naval drones disable three Russian radar systems in Crimea. VIDEO

Three Russian radar systems worth $100 million destroyed in unique operation in occupied Crimea.

Censor.NET reports this, citing Mykhailo Fedorov, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

"Pavlo Yelizarov, founder of the NGU’s Lasar’s Group unit, revealed details of a unique operation in occupied Crimea. Together with the 73rd Naval Center for Special Operations, they destroyed a complex of three Russian Nebo-M radar systems worth $100 million," the statement reads.

The Russians claim that Nebo-M is a state-of-the-art radar station that can even identify F-22 and F-35 stealth aircraft. However, it was unable to identify Ukrainian drones.

It is noted that Ukrainian soldiers received satellite data with the positions of Russian bases from the radar, and then used marine drones as carriers of heavy bomber drones to deliver precision strikes. One attack and three key radars from the "pride of Russian air defence" turned into scrap.

"Together with the military, we are scaling up innovations to effectively destroy the occupiers wherever they are," Fedorov said.