Slovenia joins PURL program to purchase US weapons for Ukraine

During a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob announced that his country had joined PURL, a mechanism for purchasing American weapons for Ukraine.

According to Golob, the amount of funds that Slovenia will allocate to the PURL program is classified.

At the same time, he clarified that this would involve air defense, specifically surface-to-air missiles designed to protect civilian infrastructure, primarily energy infrastructure.

"Constant attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure have no military purpose and only serve to exhaust the civilian population," the Slovenian prime minister stressed.

In turn, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Germany, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Canada have already joined the PURL program, which has a budget of approximately two billion euros.

What is the PURL program?

The PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List) initiative was created jointly by NATO and the US and launched in August 2025. The first package was financed by the Netherlands in the amount of $578 million, the second by Denmark, Norway, and Sweden in the amount of $495 million, the third by Germany in the amount of $500 million, and the fourth by Canada in the amount of $500 million.

Deliveries of the first two packages began in mid-September. In addition, the US has already finalized the contents of the third and fourth packages with Canada and Germany.

The PURL initiative aims to ensure the rapid delivery of systems and weapons that can be purchased in the United States. This should strengthen Ukraine's position and create conditions for achieving a just and lasting peace.