Cargo ship sinks in Black Sea: Ukrainian crew rescued

The cargo ship EILEEN, operated by a Ukrainian company from Odesa, sank in the Black Sea.

The ship was sailing under the flag of Cameroon from the Turkish port of Bartin to Ukraine when, at around 1:00 p.m., it sent a distress signal due to a hole in the hull, causing water to flood on board, according to the Maritime portal, as reported by Censor.NET.

A Bulgarian border patrol boat, a Romanian vessel, the Turkish ship MURAT ILHAN, and a Bulgarian Navy helicopter were dispatched to assist.

It was a Turkish ship that found and rescued 10 Ukrainian sailors who were on life rafts. At the time of their rescue, the EILEEN had already sunk.

According to the Bulgarian Navy, the evacuated sailors did not require medical assistance.

Maritime magazine notes that the ship, built 32 years ago, had repeatedly violated safety requirements — it had been detained three times during inspections in Georgia, Greece, and Turkey.

