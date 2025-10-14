Unknown assailants struck and knocked man in military uniform out of his chair in Kyiv. Police suspect that conflict was staged as provocation

The police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding an incident involving a soldier on Pankivska Street in Kyiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Kyiv Police Communications Department.

As noted, yesterday a video was circulated on Telegram channels in the capital showing three unknown individuals repeatedly striking a man dressed in military uniform and throwing him from a wheelchair onto the ground.

"Upon discovery of the publication, police units and an investigative team from the Holosiivskyi district were immediately dispatched to the scene. Prior to this, no reports had been received by law enforcement agencies," the statement said.

Upon arriving at the specified address, police officers interviewed witnesses and reviewed surveillance camera footage. It has been preliminarily established that the incident was staged, likely for the purpose of provocation.

"The police are currently identifying all participants in the incident. The public will be informed of the results of the investigation later," the police said.

