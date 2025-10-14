Enemy attacked energy facilities in Kharkiv and Sumy regions, and consumption restrictions are in effect in Chernihiv region, - Ministry of Energy

The enemy has struck the energy infrastructure of the Kharkiv and Sumy regions. Energy specialists are working around the clock to restore power supply to consumers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Ministry of Energy.

As noted, all necessary measures are being taken to maintain the stable operation of the power system.

As of October 14, electricity consumption restrictions are in effect in the Chernihiv region.

"Preparations for the winter period are ongoing: repair and restoration work is being carried out at energy facilities, reserves of resources are being formed, and the protection of critical infrastructure is being strengthened to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity and heat to the population," the Ministry of Energy explained.

The ministry also called on consumers to use electricity rationally, especially during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening. This helps reduce the load on the system.

