News Terrible portrait of Trump
Trump outraged over Time magazine cover featuring his image: Photo is terrible, my hair has "disappeared". ФОТО

Trump was outraged by his photo

Time magazine dedicated its cover to US leader Donald Trump to mark the end of the war in Gaza, but he was outraged by the photo chosen.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Unian.

The US president was outraged that his hair had disappeared from his head in the photo, and "something like a floating crown, only very small" had appeared on his crown.

"Time magazine wrote a relatively good article about me, but the photo is perhaps the worst ever. My hair has "disappeared", and something like a floating crown, only very small, has appeared on the top of my head. Really strange! I've never liked being photographed from different angles, but this is a very bad photo," Trump said.

In addition, he called on Time to replace the photo.

Трампу не сподобалось власне фото

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that US President Donald Trump was outraged by how he was depicted in a portrait displayed in the Colorado State Capitol and demanded that it be removed. It was later announced that Trump's portrait would be removed from the Colorado State Capitol.

