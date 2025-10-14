Ruscists shelled Dniprovskyi district of Kherson: two killed, several wounded, one man in serious condition (updated)

Photo: Телеграм-канал голови ОВА Олександра Прокудіна

At noon on 14 October, Russian troops shelled the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson.

This was reported on telegram-channel by the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

As noted, an elderly woman was killed as a result of the enemy attack.

"At this moment, medics are fighting for the life of a 55-year-old man who suffered blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to his head, arm, and chest. His condition is serious," the report said.

See more: Occupiers killed two residents of Kherson region in one day and wounded five more. PHOTOS

Three other people—a 57-year-old man and women aged 60 and 62—were treated by the ambulance crew at the scene. They were diagnosed with concussions, blast injuries, and closed head injuries.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

It later became known that a man born in 1980 was fatally wounded as a result of Russian shelling of the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson.