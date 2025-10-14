Strike drones expanded "kill zone" on frontline to 10 km, - Syrskyi

Strike drones have significantly changed the conditions of warfare and expanded the so-called "kill zone" on the front line. Previously limited to a few kilometers, it now reaches 10 km.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi on his Facebook page.

"At the current stage of the war, the realities of the battlefield are determined by strike drones, and the "kill zone" already reaches 10 kilometers. Under such conditions, the capabilities of our logistics and military medicine are of great importance for the rapid evacuation of the wounded. We must view the war through the prism of the needs of Ukrainian infantrymen, protecting their lives and health," the post says.

New medical technologies are being introduced in the armed forces to support soldiers

According to the commander-in-chief, during a monthly meeting on medical support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, he heard a report on the use of the latest tools by the medical service of the 106th separate brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces.

These are portable FMC medical complexes that allow military doctors to provide online consultations in combat zones. Thanks to this system, it is possible to transfer data:

ECG,

dermatoscopy,

ultrasonography,

otoscopy.

This is particularly important in cases where military personnel are located at a considerable distance from hospitals or specialized medical facilities.

The first batch of equipment has already been delivered to the units and has proven its effectiveness in practice.

"The practical experience gained should be scaled up and disseminated throughout the armed forces. This includes the use of information and communication technologies, the evacuation of the wounded from the battlefield using ground-based robotic systems, and other technological and organizational solutions," Syrskyi noted.

According to the commander-in-chief, work is also continuing on the digitization of medical care records for military personnel. The amount of paperwork is decreasing, and patients are being freed from unnecessary bureaucratic red tape.