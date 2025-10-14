Putin uses every tool of hybrid warfare to weaken Europe’s political defence readiness – Kubilius

European Commissioner for Defence and Space Andrius Kubilius stressed that modern weapons are useless without the political will to use them for protection.

He said this while opening the 5th European Conference on Defence and Security in Brussels, reports Censor.NET.

"We need to strengthen our political defence readiness. There is no point in having enough modern weapons if we lack the political will to fight and to use them for self-defence," Kubilius said.

He emphasized that the Kremlin employs every tool of hybrid warfare to weaken Europe’s political defence readiness and urged nations to reinforce their political will to resist provocations.

The Commissioner recalled that on 16 October the European Commission will present a roadmap for Europe’s defence preparedness. He also called for Ukraine to be included in the continent’s new security architecture, highlighting its unique combat experience.

"I’m doing this because I want my children and grandchildren to be safe because I don’t want Europe’s children to suffer as the children of Ukraine are suffering now," Kubilius concluded.

