Estonian Prime Minister Mihal: It is becoming increasingly difficult for Russia to operate in our country, so it is recruiting people here

It is becoming increasingly difficult for Russian special services to conduct operations on Estonian territory, so they are trying to recruit people directly in Russia.

This was stated by Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal, according to Censor.NET with reference to ERR.

According to Michal, Estonian counterintelligence and other special services provide reliable protection for the state. "It is quite difficult for Russian services to conduct operations in our region. Therefore, they try to compensate for this by recruiting people," he said.

The prime minister added that most attempts at recruitment take place on Russian territory. "Our advice has remained unchanged for a long time: if there is even the slightest possibility, no sensible person should travel to Russia," Michal emphasized.

He also explained that Russian special services often put people in difficult situations or create compromising situations to force them to cooperate. In case of suspicious situations, citizens are advised to contact the Security Police Department.