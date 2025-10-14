390 0
Zone of forced evacuation of families with children expanded in Kupiansk district, - Syniehubov
In the Kharkiv region, the territory subject to mandatory evacuation has been expanded amid the escalating situation in the Kupiansk direction.
This was announced by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, according to Censor.NET.
The decision was made at a meeting of the Regional Defense Council. It concerns the forced evacuation of families with children from 27 settlements in the Velykyi Burluk, 6 in the Vilkhuvatka, and 7 in the Shevchenkivske communities.
In total, 601 children from 409 families are planned to be taken to safer places.
"The decision was made in connection with the escalation of the security situation in the Kupiansk direction," Syniehubov said.
