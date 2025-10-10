Occupier gathers his accomplices in black bags: "Some have dog tags, some don’t. Those with signs are ones who have been identified. At least there will be someone to bury". VIDEO

A video was published online showing the occupier filming his liquidated accomplices laid out in black bags.

According to Censor.NET, at least half a dozen bags are in the camera's field of view. According to the Russian on the recording, some of them are identified by special dog tags.

"The morning of 8 October 2025, a usual day for an evacuation group of the Russian Armed Forces. Headless, with or without dog tags, with or without signs, will return to their hometowns and villages in Russia as cargo 200. To be exchanged for "Lada" cars, meat grinders, yoghurt makers and bags of potatoes," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

