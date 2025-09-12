Russian volunteers handed over a truck full of black bags to the occupiers from the 385th Motorised Rifle Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces to pack the bodies.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the volunteer delivery was posted online.

"Volunteers are delivering new bags for the 200th in whole trucks. This batch is going to the soldiers of the 385th Motorised Rifle Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces. The author of the video does not specify why it is forbidden to raise the tent. The disposal of the Russian Nazis is going according to plan," the author of the publication writes in the commentary.

Watch more: Occupiers from Russia’s 237th Regiment walk past bodies of their eliminated comrades: "Head is crushed. Pieces of person. Someone got torn apart". VIDEO