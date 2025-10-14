Exports of Russian oil products by sea fell by 17% in September due to drone attacks - Reuters

In September, Russian maritime exports of petroleum products fell by 17.1% compared to August, to 7.58 million metric tons.

This was reported by Reuters with reference to industry sources, according to Censor.NET.

In August and September, drones struck several large enterprises, including Surgutneftegaz's Kirishinefteorgsintez, Lukoil's Volgograd refinery, and Rosneft's Samara group of plants. This led to interruptions in fuel production and a decline in fuel exports.

Read more: Fico: EU ban on Russian nuclear fuel is "biggest danger" for Europe

In particular, shipments through the Baltic ports of Primorsk, Vysotsk, St. Petersburg, and Ust-Luga fell by 15.4% to 4.36 million tons, and through the ports of the Black and Azov Seas by 23.2% to 2.52 million tons.

At the same time, the ports of Murmansk and Arkhangelsk saw a slight increase in exports of 1.8% to 30,200 tons. In the east of Russia, volumes fell by 1.5% to 661,300 tons.