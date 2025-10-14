Maintenance at energy facility causes water supply issues on Kyiv’s right bank – Kyivvodokanal

In Kyiv, maintenance work is underway at an energy facility due to increased load on the power system caused by higher electricity consumption.

As Censor.NET reports, this was announced by the press service of Kyivvodokanal.

Some customers in the Shevchenkivskyi, Pecherskyi and Holosiivskyi districts are temporarily without electricity.

Consumers on the right bank of the city are currently receiving water at reduced pressure.

Energy crews are promptly carrying out the necessary work to stabilize the system and restore full service to city residents.