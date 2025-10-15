Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is fighting against the opposition, which is taking on "strange forms."

This is stated in an article by the German publication Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung entitled "No Prospects for Peace", according to Censor.NET.

"At a time when Ukraine is facing an external threat unlike any it has seen since its liberation from Soviet occupation, Zelenskyy's government is waging a domestic political struggle against the opposition that is taking on strange forms.

It is imposing sanctions on opposition politicians, banning members of parliament from leaving the country, removing governors and mayors it does not like, and – since elections are not held during martial law – appointing its own trusted representatives. His government justifies the harsh measures by saying they're necessary during wartime, but political considerations for the post-war period are clearly also playing a role," writes author Stefan Locke.

At the same time, the publication emphasises that the Ukrainian opposition "firmly stands in defence of Zelenskyy and closes ranks when faced with external attacks."

"It would therefore be logical, as a large part of Ukrainian society desires, to unite the country's best minds and all the forces of the government with good intentions in order to jointly counter the existential threat to the country from outside," Frankfurter Allgemeine writes.

