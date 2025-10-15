Ruscists attacked Kherson in morning and wounded man. Three dead and 14 wounded in region due to Russian attacks overnight

Photo: Телеграм-канал голови ОВА Олександра Прокудіна

At approximately 7:00 a.m. on October 15, Russian troops attacked a man in Kherson with a drone.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Kherson CMA.

As noted, as a result of the enemy strike, the 36-year-old Kherson resident suffered a concussion, leg injuries, explosive and closed head injuries.

The victim was taken to hospital in a moderate condition.

According to the CMA, yesterday, October 14, the enemy intensively shelled the Kherson region. Kherson, Antonivka, Zelenivka, Zymivnyk, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Inzhenerne, Bilozerka, Romashkove, Yantarne, Tomyna Balka, Dniprovske, Rozliv, Kizomys, Nova Zoria, Novodmytrivka, Stanislav, Sofiivka, Shyroka Balka, Poniativka, Mykilsk, Beryslav, Dudchany, Kachkarivka, Sukhanove, Novokairy, Kostyrka, Mykhailivka, Osokorivka, Novovorontsovka, Mykolaivka, Odradokamianka, Olhivka, Vesele, and Kozatske.

"The Russian military struck critical and social infrastructure; residential areas of settlements in the region, damaging 8 apartment buildings and 29 private houses. The occupiers also destroyed administrative buildings, a medical facility, garages, a tractor, private cars, and trucks," the statement said.

Three people were killed and 14 others were injured, including one child, as a result of Russian aggression.

