Today, NATO is going to step up its response to Russian aggression, - Healey

The defense ministers of NATO member states gathered in Brussels today to strengthen the Alliance's response to Russia's actions.

According to Censor.NET, citing a reference to the EP, this was stated by the head of the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom, John Healey, before the start of the North Atlantic Council meeting at the level of defense ministers.

"Today, the UK and NATO countries are coming together to strengthen our response to Russia's aggression. Putin's invasion of NATO territory is reckless, dangerous, and completely unacceptable," said Healey.

According to him, regardless of whether Russia's actions are deliberate or not, "Putin is watching our actions."

"If NATO is threatened, we will act. We must respond to his (dictator Putin's - ed.) escalation with our strength. So today we are growing stronger together," the minister stressed.

Healey noted that the UK will continue to participate in NATO's Eastern Sentry mission: the country's fighter jets will continue to fly over Poland until the end of the year.

"We are also increasing the production of drones for Ukraine, supplying more than 100,000 drones this year, and working with Ukraine to create new, improved interceptor drones," he concluded.