Enemy attacked power facilities in several regions, emergency blackouts have been canceled, hourly blackouts are in effect in Cherkasy region - Ministry of Energy

During the night, the enemy once again launched drone strikes on energy facilities in several regions. As a result, consumers in several regions, including the Dnipropetrovsk region, are without power this morning.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Ministry of Energy.

As noted, emergency repair work has already begun in all affected regions. Energy companies are doing everything possible to restore equipment damaged by the enemy as quickly as possible.

"Due to the difficult situation in the power system as a result of previous Russian strikes, emergency power cuts were applied to all categories of consumers in the morning in the Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, and partially in Kirovohrad and Cherkasy regions. In the Zaporizhzhia region, part of the industry was emergency de-energized. At present, emergency power cuts are not being applied in any region," the statement said.

In the Chernihiv region, following orders from the local power company, three rounds of hourly power cuts are currently in effect. This is a result of systematic enemy attacks on the region's energy infrastructure over the past few weeks. Emergency repair work in the region is ongoing.

"The energy system is preparing for the winter season: repair and modernization work is being carried out at facilities, the necessary equipment reserves are being accumulated, and the protection of key infrastructure is being strengthened. All these steps are aimed at ensuring a reliable supply of electricity and heat to Ukrainians," added the Ministry of Energy.

The ministry also called on consumers to use electricity rationally, especially during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening. This helps reduce the load on the system.