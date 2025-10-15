Ukraine remains top priority for Romania and NATO, - Defense Minister Mosteanu

Ukraine remains a top priority for Romania and its NATO allies, so support will continue for as long as necessary.

This was stated by Romanian Defense Minister Liviu-Ionut Mosteanu, reports Censor.NET.

"Let's not forget that it is not us who are at war, but Ukraine. Ukraine is our number one priority. We must support them (Ukrainians - ed.). We have supported them from day one. We will continue to do so. We are working together. They must win this war," said Mosteanu.

He stressed that the Black Sea should be a sea of peace and that NATO allies should ensure stability in the region.

The minister also noted that Romania feels the support of its Alliance partners: about 5,000 troops from the US, France, Portugal, Spain, Poland, and Belgium are stationed in the country, and Germany is conducting air patrols.

According to Mosteanu, Romania has already updated its legislation, allowing it to destroy any aerial objects that are in its airspace without permission. In addition, a law on voluntary service has been submitted to parliament for consideration, and the Romanian president will present an updated national defense strategy in November.

