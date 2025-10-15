ENG
Enemy launched combined attack on Sumy: power outages in regional center and district

Power outage in Sumy

On the morning of October 15, 2025, the enemy launched a combined attack on the Sumy community.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Sumy RMA.

As noted, there are hits in the residential sector. Preliminary reports indicate that there were no casualties.

All necessary services are operating, and the extent of the damage is being assessed.

"There are interruptions in the electricity supply in Sumy and the Sumy region. Backup power sources are being used. We are working to eliminate the consequences of the strike as quickly as possible and ensure the functioning of the community," the RMA added.

