Enemy spotter preparing new missile and drone attack on Odesa detained, - SSU. PHOTO

SSU CI detained another Russian agent in Odesa. At the request of the FSB, he was collecting coordinates for a new missile and drone attack on the city.

As noted, in order to adjust the combined attack, the enemy recruited a 52-year-old Odesa resident who came to the attention of the occupiers when he published his calls for the seizure of the region on "Odnoklassniki".

What information did the traitor pass to the enemy?

After being recruited, the suspect tracked the positions of radar stations and anti-aircraft missile systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as mobile fire groups protecting the airspace of the region.

"To do this, he drove around different districts of the regional centre in his own car during air raid alerts and tried to record the work of the national air defence system. The agent also photographed defensive fortifications and places where Ukrainian troops were concentrated on the sea coast," the SBU explained.

The suspect passed the collected information to an FSB officer, who has already been identified by SSU CI.

The SSU detained the agent and seized his smartphone with "reports" for the occupiers.

Based on the evidence collected, SSU investigators served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

What does the traitor face?

The offender is in custody without the right to be released on bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

