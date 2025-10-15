Over past six months, UK has supplied over 85,000 drones to Ukraine - Healey

UK Defence Secretary John Healy has said that since the UK and Germany replaced the US as leaders of the Ukraine Defence Coordination Group (UDCG), partners have secured commitments worth more than £50 billion to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

He made the announcement in Brussels at the opening of a meeting with the participation of 50 countries, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"In the eight months since Boris Pistorius and I co-chaired the UDCG, the group has secured commitments worth over £50 billion for military assistance to Ukraine. And from today we can announce that the UDCG, Ukraine, and NATO will work even more closely to respond to the requests formulated by the Ukrainian side," said Healey.

According to him, the UDCG "will better monitor Ukraine's requests, coordinate and provide the necessary support to the Ukrainian military."

The minister also addressed US Secretary of State Pete Hegseth, who was present at the meeting, noting "President Trump's key leadership in securing peace in Gaza" and stressing that the US administration is committed to achieving peace in Ukraine.

Healy confirmed that in the last six months alone, the UK has supplied more than 85,000 drones to Ukraine, and has also signed a new industrial partnership with Kyiv to mass produce advanced interceptor drones.

"Putin's aggression is not limited to Ukraine. Interference in elections in Moldova, violation of Estonian airspace, drone attacks on Poland - a safe Europe needs a strong Ukraine. Support the fight today to ensure peace tomorrow," the British Defense Minister emphasized.

