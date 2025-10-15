Germany will provide Ukraine with new military aid worth over 2 billion euros - Pistorius

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced further military support for Ukraine, in particular in the field of air defense, during the 31st meeting of the Contact Group on Defense Issues in the Ramstein format.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

According to Pistorius, Germany will provide additional support worth over 2 billion euros, including a $500 million aid package that includes air defense systems, Patriot interceptors, radar systems, high-precision artillery missiles and ammunition.

The minister said that the country will strengthen Ukraine's air defense, in particular, through new contracts for the supply of two IRIS-T systems and a large number of guided missiles, as well as man-portable anti-aircraft systems and communications equipment.

Germany will also launch a project to modernize weapons that have already been transferred to Ukraine in order to extend their service life and adapt the equipment to the conditions of the modern battlefield.

Pistorius added that Berlin is expanding cooperation between the German and Ukrainian defense industries. After the meeting, the parties will sign a memorandum of understanding on joint work in the field of weapons production.

