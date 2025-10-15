Syrskyi visits combat units holding back enemy along border with Dnipropetrovsk region

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi visited military units and combat formations holding back the enemy along the border with Dnipropetrovsk region.

He reported on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"My primary focus is on those front-line directions where conditions are most difficult. I worked with the military units and formations that are holding the enemy, including along the border with Dnipropetrovsk region.

Based on reports from commanders on the ground, I familiarized myself with the latest changes in the operational situation. Together we reviewed problem areas and outlined ways to address them," Syrskyi said.

Read more: Strike drones expanded "kill zone" on frontline to 10 km, - Syrskyi

According to the commander-in-chief, efforts are concentrated on building a resilient, reliable defence, improving troop coordination, assisting commanders with battle organisation, and restoring the combat readiness of units.

Syrskyi ordered that brigades be supplied with everything necessary, including reserves, additional ammunition, UAVs and specialised equipment.

Watch more: Defense Forces repel Russian assault near Dobropillia: equipment destroyed, occupiers eliminated. VIDEO