Enemy launches 42 attacks in Pokrovsk direction, 138 occupiers neutralized – General Staff

As of 10:00 p.m. on October 15, a total of 154 combat engagements had taken place along the front line.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Today, the enemy carried out one missile strike and 58 airstrikes, launched two missiles, and dropped 106 guided bombs. In addition, the occupiers used 2,211 kamikaze drones and conducted 3,676 shelling attacks targeting Ukrainian positions and populated areas.

Hostilities in the north

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out six airstrikes, dropped 12 guided bombs, and conducted 160 shelling attacks, including five with multiple launch rocket systems.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

Today, the enemy launched 14 assaults in the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction near Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Tykhe, Kamianka, Kutkivka, and toward Okhrimivka, Odradne, and Bolohivka. One engagement is still ongoing.

The aggressor also attempted to advance on Ukrainian positions three times in the Kupiansk direction near the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka and Petropavlivka.

Hostilities in Donbas region

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled six Russian attacks today. The enemy attempted to advance near the settlements of Hrekivka, Kolodiazi, Novoselivka, and Derylove.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian troops repelled nine enemy assaults, with Russian units trying to advance near Serebrianka, Yampil, Dronivka, Vyimka, and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, there was one combat engagement with the enemy attacking Ukrainian positions toward Predtechyne.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, Ukrainian forces repelled 22 enemy attacks near the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Kleban-Byk, Oleksandro-Kalynove, and Rusyn-Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the aggressor launched 42 attacks on Ukrainian positions throughout the day near the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Myroliubivka, Novoekonomichne, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Chunishyne, Udachne, Kotliarivka, Orikhove, and Filiia. Ukrainian defenders repelled 38 of these attacks, while two combat engagements are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, Russian forces lost 138 personnel killed and wounded in the Pokrovsk direction today. Ukrainian troops destroyed four vehicles, three UAVs, and four pieces of specialized equipment; they also struck eight vehicles, five artillery systems, and nine enemy shelters.

Hostilities in the south

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 26 enemy attacks near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Ivanivka, Oleksandrohrad, Sichneve, Sosnivka, Oleksiivka, Novomykolaivka, Novohryhorivka, Malynivka, and Poltavka. Two more combat engagements are still ongoing.

No combat clashes were recorded in the Huliaipole direction.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attempted five assaults near the settlements of Kamianske, Plavni, and Stepove.

In the Prydniprovske direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four occupiers` attacks.

