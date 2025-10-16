Attack on Volgograd region of Russian Federation: part of region left without electricity
The "Balashovskaya" power substation in the Volgograd region has been attacked. A fire broke out, leaving some settlements without electricity.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian telegram channels.
Official sources in the Volgograd region have confirmed the attack on the substation and the fire. Part of the region is in blackout mode.
The substation has a capacity of 1,523 MVA and provides transit electricity flows from the Volzhskaya HPP to the Central region of Russia. In addition, it supplies electricity to consumers in part of the Volgograd region, the southeastern part of the Voronezh region, and the western part of the Saratov region.
The facility is located near Uryupinsk.
