Explosions at aircraft factory in Smolensk: consequences of drone strike. VIDEO

On the night of 12 October, an air raid alert was issued in the Russian city of Smolensk due to the threat of drone attacks, and later there were reports of explosions near the aviation plant.

The explosions occurred near the airfield where the Smolensk Aviation Plant is located, Censor.NET reports with reference to Telegram channels.

The video shows a smoke trail, presumably from an anti-aircraft missile, and geolocation confirmed that the strike was aimed at the plant.

Social media reports that after the explosion, a thick column of smoke rose above the plant, which may indicate that production facilities were hit by drones.

