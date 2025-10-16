Russians are attacking with "Shaheds" with cluster munitions - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced an attack by more than 300 drones and 37 missiles, including ballistic missiles, on the infrastructure of Ukraine.

The head of state reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"The infrastructure of the Vinnytsia, Sumy, and Poltava regions was under attack. In Chernihiv region, they hit Nizhyn - they damaged the post office, one person was injured. In the Kharkiv region, they hit critical infrastructure, part of the State Emergency Service. There are injured people. Restoration is underway everywhere now. Services are working. And there is confirmation that the Russians are using double terror - they are hitting with "Shaheds" with cluster munitions, and are inflicting repeated strikes to injure firefighters and energy workers who are working on restoring after damage," the message says.

Zelenskyy noted that the Russians are using every day of this fall to strike at Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

"Putin is deaf to everything the world says, so the only language he is still able to understand is the language of pressure. Pressure through sanctions, pressure through long-range. There may be strong decisions that will help. And it depends on the United States, on Europe, on all partners whose strength directly affects whether the war will be ended. Now the momentum for achieving peace in the Middle East is important. This is also possible in Europe. This is what I will talk about today and tomorrow in Washington," he concluded.

