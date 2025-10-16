Emergency power cuts have been introduced in number of regions. Power restriction schedules are likely to be introduced in all regions of Ukraine, - Ukrenergo

Consumers in Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava and other regions are without power due to enemy attacks on the energy infrastructure. Emergency repair works are ongoing.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by NPC "Ukrenergo".

At night, the enemy once again carried out drone strikes on power facilities in several regions. As a result, in the morning, consumers in several regions are without electricity. Emergency repair works have already begun.

Due to the difficult situation in the power grid, emergency blackouts have been introduced in Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytskyi and part of Cherkasy regions. The reason for the restrictions is the consequences of previous Russian strikes on energy infrastructure.

In Chernihiv region, following orders from the regional power company, hourly power cuts have been introduced in three stages. This is the result of systematic enemy attacks on the region's energy infrastructure over the past few weeks. Emergency repair works in the region are ongoing.

Also, from 4 p.m. until the end of the day, power restriction schedules for industrial consumers are likely to be introduced in all regions of Ukraine in two stages.

